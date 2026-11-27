Ethereum core developers have scheduled the Glamsterdam upgrade for the Hoodi testnet on Dec. 15, nearly two months after it was originally due to go live.

Among a number of upgrades, Glamsterdam changes how much gas Ethereum charges for certain operations under two proposals, EIP-8037 and EIP-8038. However, testing found that under the new rules, some smart contracts could run out of gas and fail, prompting developers to delay the Hoodi rollout originally set for Oct. 26.

In an All Core Developers Consensus call on Thursday, Ethereum developers set Dec. 15 for Glamsterdam’s activation on the Hoodi testnet. Execution-layer teams reached broad agreement to keep EIP-8037 as written after some developers warned that revising the gas pricing proposal could break other smart contracts and further delay the mainnet rollout.

Ethereum researcher and core developer Ansgar Dietrichs said leaving the question open would have pushed the Hoodi rollout into 2027. “Indecision is also just a decision in itself; it would just mean we delay into the next year,” he said.

Ethereum’s Glamsterdam upgrade made it to the Sepolia testnet on Oct. 6, while Hoodi is the final testnet before it goes to mainnet.

The upgrade aims to advance Ethereum’s layer-1 scaling roadmap with enshrined proposer-builder separation, block-level access lists and changes to gas pricing that better reflect the cost of execution.

Last week, Ethereum Foundation’s Rahul Kothari said mid-January would be the earliest viable date for a mainnet rollout, and that the three projects with the highest-severity compatibility issues had either applied fixes or expected to do so by mid-December.

Some projects with medium-severity issues had given timelines as late as Jan. 10.

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