Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed $60,000 at Wednesday’s daily close as selling pressure eased across crypto markets.

Key points:

Bitcoin closed above $60,000 as US stock-market futures trended higher into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Talos warned that the rebound lacked sustained demand despite a rally following Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO.

Bitcoin’s annualized downside volatility on Binance reached 46%, compared with 19% for upside volatility, according to CryptoQuant data.

Talos questions crypto demand as Thanksgiving arrives

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD 0.8% higher at noon UTC on Thursday, approaching $61,000.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

US stock futures were green as the Thanksgiving holiday arrived, with both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures trading around 0.5% higher. US markets will reopen for a shortened session on Friday.

Nasdaq 100 futures one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The recovery followed a bumpy start to the week, with markets facing uncertainty over AI spending, hot US inflation data and the prospect of new international trade tariffs.

In its latest weekly report, digital asset manager Talos questioned whether the rally following Nvidia’s decision to bringing back Jensen Huang as CEO could last. Bitcoin and stocks immediately rose on the news, which came just before Monday’s opening bell, but subsequently surrendered much of the gains.

“The rebound was not a vote of confidence in AI as a whole,” Talos wrote. Nvidia’s U-turn on Huang “removed a leadership question but did not change the macro backdrop.”

BTC price continued to track tech stocks closely. On Wednesday, Cointelegraph reported that its correlation with the Nasdaq Composite Index had reached 0.73.

Still, the equity rebound failed to draw sustained crypto buying, according to Talos, which said spot and derivatives order books still favored sellers.

“BTC’s muted rebound shows the relief in equities has not translated into demand for crypto,” it commented.

“Until short covering turns into net buy pressure and sustained spot demand, the move remains fragile heading into thin holiday liquidity.”

Macro asset weekly performance through Nov. 24. Source: Talos

Bitcoin downside volatility reflects bearish repricing

Data from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant also showed an imbalance between Bitcoin’s declines and recovery attempts. Over the past 30 days, downside volatility in Binance derivatives markets continued to exceed upside volatility.

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“That’s roughly 2.4 times more volatility on the way down than on the way up,” a CryptoQuant community analyst noted.

If the status quo remains, the analyst concluded, it would imply that the market is repricing Bitcoin incrementally lower.

BTC rolling 30-day upside vs. downside volatility. Source: CryptoQuant

BTC/USD remains above the realized price of the extant supply, a key trend line which has functioned as support since the end of the 2022 bear market. The pair has nonetheless traded below it in every past bear market, with the longest phase totaling 301 days.