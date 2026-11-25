Bitcoin mining pool operator Braiins has warned of a growing security threat to the Bitcoin mining industry after a series of attacks affected more than 1,000 mining sites.

In a report shared on Wednesday, Braiins said an attacker redirected internet traffic between Bitcoin miners and their mining pools, allowing the attacker to claim credit for work done by someone else’s machines.

The company identified 24 incidents between Nov. 7 and 20, with the amount of computing power affected in a single attack increasing nearly elevenfold over two weeks. “The episodes so far were short, but they grew from under 175 PH/s to 1.9 EH/s in two weeks,” Braiins said.

Bitcoin’s total computing power, known as hashrate, stood at an estimated 1,016 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Nov. 20, according to MineOrNot data. For context, the computing power affected in the largest attack was equivalent to about 0.19% of that total.

Braiins’ report underscores how the widespread use of unsecured connections could leave more Bitcoin miners vulnerable to similar attacks in the future.

Related: Luxor CEO warns of AI ‘dark forest’ following Bitcoin miner hijack

Bitcoin miners could lose money without noticing

The attacks exploited a weakness in Stratum V1, a widely used mining protocol introduced in 2012 that allows mining machines to communicate with mining pools.

However, the unsecured version does not let miners check whether they are connected to the right pool. This allows attackers to basically impersonate mining pools and collect Bitcoin (BTC) rewards at miners’ expense.

The earlier incidents mainly affected mining sites in Brazil and Argentina. But four larger attacks on Nov. 20 each affected between 1,050 and 1,600 mining sites, mostly in Europe.

While Braiins did not specify whether the attacks affected large commercial mining farms or smaller independent miners, it said the vast majority of Bitcoin’s computing power still uses unsecured Stratum V1 connections.

The attacks come as Bitcoin miners are already facing pressure from lower Bitcoin prices and high operating costs, with several major mining companies pivoting to artificial intelligence (AI) and data center services for new avenues of revenue.

Miners may not immediately notice the attacks because their machines continue to run, the report said. This means they could continue paying for electricity while simultaneously losing mining earnings.

Braiins said neither its mining pool nor the affected machines were hacked directly. The company also did not disclose how much money miners may have lost.

Braiins urges miners to secure their connections

On Nov. 23, Braiins reviewed the largest Bitcoin mining pools and found that most still only offered unsecured Stratum V1 connections.

The company urged miners to switch to Stratum V2, a newer version that protects communications and allows miners to check that they are connected to the right pool.

Meanwhile, miners who cannot upgrade can still use Stratum V1 if their pool offers an encrypted connection and their mining software can verify the pool’s identity.

The warning comes after Bitcoin mining services provider Luxor Technology suffered a separate attack earlier this month.

As Cointelegraph reported on Nov. 16, attackers exploited a weakness in Luxor’s mining management software, Commander, to redirect customers’ computing power to the OCEAN mining pool. The attack affected a little over a dozen customer accounts.

Luxor said it fixed the issue within two hours of detecting the unauthorized changes and also promised to fully compensate affected customers.

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