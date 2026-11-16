Bitcoin mining services provider Luxor has warned that AI-enabled cyberattacks are becoming increasingly difficult to defend against after attackers compromised its mining-management platform and redirected customers’ computing power to another mining pool over the weekend.

In an X post on Sunday, Luxor CEO Nick Hansen said the attack came through a “sophisticated AI-enabled vector,” without specifying how AI was used in the attack, warning that these types of attacks will only get more frequent over time.

“At this moment, anyone running any sort of substantial business, especially in crypto, is inundated with AI-enabled attacks,” Hansen said in an X post. “This does not seem to be slowing down; rather, it’s speeding up as models get better and more attackers enter the arena.”

The warning comes as security researchers have documented the spread of AI-assisted hacking tools, raising the prospect of faster attacks against businesses holding money or controlling valuable infrastructure.

“Abliterated models are running 24/7 against your entire surface, looking for a little crack, which they then use to (almost instantly) expand,” added Hansen.

Hansen said Luxor has had to put the majority of its feature work on hold in order to harden its cybersecurity. The company has also acquired its own GPUs to run unrestricted open-weight AI models aimed at improving its security posture.

“I urge anyone running a similar service to do the same. It’s your only defense in this new AI-powered dark forest. ‘The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.’”

Bitcoin miners hijacked

Initial reports suggested that about 64,000 mining machines representing 13 exahashes per second were redirected to the OCEAN mining pool on Saturday.

Luxor has not confirmed either figure, saying the incident affected just over a dozen customer accounts using its Commander mining-management tool.

Luxor said it patched Commander within two hours of detecting the unauthorized changes and began restoring affected machines to their original pool settings. It pledged to compensate customers in full for the redirected mining power and publish a post-mortem.

Cointelegraph contacted Luxor for comment.

Related: Coinone warns of phishing, identity theft after customer data breach

“We have explored the issue extensively, and it was isolated to the Commander tool. None of Luxor’s other services (including Luxor Pool and LuxOS) were affected,” said Luxor.

Initial reports suggested the attackers received no mining rewards. However, a Bitcoin address identified by CoreX as associated with the incident subsequently received two OCEAN payouts totaling approximately 0.162 BTC, worth about $10,500.

AI-assisted attacks on the rise

Hansen’s warning follows a string of reported AI-assisted intrusions targeting crypto businesses.

Earlier this month, India’s cybersecurity agency warned that a group called Crafty Falcon was using AI-powered tools to attack financial companies, including cryptocurrency exchanges, stealing wallet keys and siphoning funds.

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis disclosed in October that an attacker used what it called “offensive agentic techniques” to access its systems. The breach exposed password hashes, live tokens and other customer information.

Anthropic said in a September report that multiple groups had developed “automated exploit foundries” with AI, accelerating the pace of vulnerability research, testing, and exploit design.

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