Law enforcement authorities from 11 countries, working with crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase and blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, have traced more than 26 million euros ($28.5 million) in cryptocurrency transactions and disrupted 57 illegal streaming services in an operation coordinated by Europol, the law enforcement agency of the European Union.

In a Tuesday announcement, Europol said the five-day operation took place in Seville, Spain, from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20 and identified 321 websites illegally offering copyrighted content, attracting more than 7.3 million annual visits combined.

Europol said illegal streaming operators often collect subscription payments in cryptocurrency, allowing them to transfer funds quickly across borders. Investigators traced blockchain transactions to identify links between streaming services, cryptocurrency wallets and the individuals controlling them.

The EU’s law enforcement agency said the operation reflects a shift from focusing solely on shutting down illegal streaming services to also targeting the financial infrastructure behind them. The findings will support ongoing national investigations, including efforts to identify suspects and trace assets linked to criminal activity.

According to figures from the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance cited by Europol, an estimated 60 million people across Europe use unauthorized internet protocol television (IPTV) services, with estimated annual losses of 4.83 billion euros ($5.3 billion) for legitimate providers and a further 1.08 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in unpaid taxes for governments.

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Europol targets international cybercrime networks

The operation follows other international efforts to disrupt criminal networks and their financial infrastructure. In March, US and European authorities dismantled SocksEscort, a malicious proxy service that enabled crimes including bank fraud and cryptocurrency account takeovers.

The service allowed customers to pay anonymously in cryptocurrency and received at least $5.7 million in user payments, according to investigators. Authorities froze about $3.5 million in cryptocurrency linked to the operation.

Earlier that month, Europol and the FBI took down LeakBase, a cybercrime forum with more than 142,000 registered users. An earlier cybercrime marketplace, RaidForums, had previously hosted leaked personal data belonging to users of crypto hardware wallet provider Ledger.

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