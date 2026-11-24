South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) unveiled a draft bill Tuesday that would initially limit issuance of won-denominated stablecoins to groups majority-owned by banks and generally cap shareholders’ stakes in crypto exchanges at 20%.

Banks would have to own more than half of a stablecoin issuer collectively, though a fintech or technology company could be its largest individual shareholder, the FSC said in its announcement.

Domestic stablecoin issuers would need FSC authorization and at least 5 billion won (about $3.7 million) in equity capital. They would also have to hold reserves covering at least 100% of their outstanding tokens and redeem them at face value without delay.

Exchanges would need dealing, brokerage and custody licenses and would have to meet capital and operating requirements. Shareholders’ stakes would be capped at 20%, or 34% with FSC approval.

The draft also seeks to lift South Korea’s 2017 ban on domestic initial coin offerings.

Regulators previously aimed to produce the bill in 2025, the year President Lee Jae-myung campaigned on introducing a won-denominated stablecoin.

Work stalled over who could issue the tokens. The central bank wanted banks to control issuers, while the FSC favored allowing nonbank companies to issue them as well. The proposed cap on exchange ownership also drew opposition from lawmakers.

Related: South Korea lawmakers mull pushing crypto tax implementation to 2029