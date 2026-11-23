A New York state court judge on Monday denied the state attorney general’s request for a temporary restraining order against prediction market operator Kalshi, allowing the company to continue offering event contracts in New York as a legal battle over its sports-related markets proceeds.

In a statement to Cointelegraph, Elisabeth Diana, Kalshi’s head of communications, confirmed the ruling, saying the judge recognized the complex legal questions surrounding derivatives and federal preemption.

“The judge denied the State’s request for a TRO, recognizing that there are complex questions about derivatives and preemption. We remain committed to working with the State on a path forward that works for our 1.5 million customers and for the state of New York,” Diana said.

Source: Trace Schmeltz

The denial of the temporary restraining order does not resolve the broader dispute over whether Kalshi’s federally regulated event contracts are subject to New York’s gambling laws.

The case will now proceed toward a preliminary injunction hearing set for early January, when the court will consider whether to restrict Kalshi’s event-contract operations in New York. Before then, both parties are scheduled to return to court on Nov. 30 to discuss potential restrictions on users aged 18 to 20, following concerns raised by the judge over the state’s minimum legal age of 21 for sports betting.

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Kalshi challenges state gambling regulations

New York sued Kalshi in July, alleging the prediction market operator was running an illegal, unlicensed gambling business by offering event contracts tied to sports, elections and other outcomes. The lawsuit seeks to halt the company’s operations in the state, recover alleged illegal gains and impose civil penalties.

The case followed an October 2025 cease-and-desist order from the New York State Gaming Commission, which prompted Kalshi to challenge the state’s authority in federal court. Kalshi argues that its status as a federally regulated derivatives exchange places its event contracts under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

In August, the CFTC warned that New York’s requested restraining order could prevent Kalshi from offering event contracts nationwide because the exchange is based in the state. The regulator also said New York was seeking more than $36 billion in damages.

In a separate federal court proceeding on Friday, US District Judge Lorna Schofield rejected the CFTC’s emergency request to block New York from pursuing its enforcement case against Kalshi, according to Reuters.

Kalshi isn’t the only prediction market operator facing legal action in New York. The state also sued Polymarket in September over allegedly offering illegal sports betting contracts, following similar actions against platforms operated by Coinbase and Gemini in April.

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