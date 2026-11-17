The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has ordered a temporary halt to certain Kalshi prediction markets allowing traders to bet on words or phrases US President Donald Trump might say, citing concerns about potential manipulation.

In a Nov. 13 order, the CFTC targeted Kalshi’s “What nicknames will Trump say before 2027?” market and its TRUMPSAY contract series. The regulator said Kalshi had listed the nickname market after a Sept. 22 staff advisory warning of manipulation risks without updating its certification to address those concerns.

The CFTC confirmed to Cointelegraph that it had stayed the listing of certain Kalshi mention markets pending further proceedings. Kalshi has until Dec. 11 to respond, and the regulator has not made a final determination on whether the contracts comply with federal law.

“We disagree with this decision,” Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour told Axios on Tuesday. He argued that markets predicting Trump’s words have economic value because the president’s remarks can move financial markets.

In its September advisory, CFTC staff warned that people whose actions determine a contract’s outcome, or those close to them, could influence the result or exploit advance knowledge of it.

Kalshi had previously stopped listing numerous other mention markets at the regulator’s request, including all sports-related mention contracts, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Related: Kalshi ends Donald Trump Jr. advisory role over Polymarket investment: Reuters

Teleprompter case highlights insider risks

The regulatory action follows an earlier insider-trading case involving Gabriel Perez, a former White House teleprompter operator who used advance knowledge of President Trump’s speeches to profit from Kalshi contracts, according to the CFTC.

In July, Cointelegraph reported that Kalshi’s surveillance system had flagged Perez’s trades and referred them to the CFTC. The regulator’s subsequent Aug. 28 enforcement order found that Perez generally had access to Trump’s prepared speeches about an hour before delivery and used the information to bet on whether specific words would be spoken. He profited on 39 of 43 contracts across 14 mention markets and, on one occasion, changed his position after Trump skipped or deviated from part of a prepared speech.

In August, the CFTC ordered Perez to return $107,539 in profits and pay a $65,000 civil penalty for trading on nonpublic information. Perez settled without admitting the agency’s findings.

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