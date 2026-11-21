Two US lawmakers have proposed paying whistleblowers up to 30% of monetary sanctions in qualifying prediction market fraud cases, seeking tips about suspected insider trading.

On Friday, Democratic Representatives Sean Casten and Ted Lieu announced the Policing Insider Trading in Prediction Markets Act of 2026. The bill would establish a Department of Justice program rewarding people whose original information helps resolve enforcement actions.

Under the proposal, whistleblowers would receive 10% to 30% of monetary sanctions from covered federal fraud cases involving prediction market platforms, provided that the sanctions exceed $1 million. The rewards would come from the DOJ’s Assets Forfeiture Fund, with the Attorney General determining payouts based on the significance of information and assistance.

The bill would permit anonymous submissions through lawyers and prohibit employer retaliation against whistleblowers.

The lawmakers cited concerns about government insiders profiting from bets on military operations and presidential speeches, including on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket.

The latest proposal follows Senate passage of the DEATH BETS Act on Thursday, which would prohibit federally regulated prediction markets from offering contracts tied to war, assassination, terrorism and death.

In March, lawmakers introduced separate legislation to prevent officials from using nonpublic information to trade prediction market contracts. In May, House lawmakers sought records from Kalshi and Polymarket over suspected insider trading linked to military actions.

Related: Kalshi ends Donald Trump Jr. advisory role over Polymarket investment: Reuters