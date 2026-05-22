Representative James Comer asked CEOs of two major prediction market companies for information on their responses to insider trading after “suspiciously timed trades” related to US military actions against Iran.

The chair of the US House of Representatives’ Oversight and Government Reform Committee sent letters to the CEOs of Kalshi and Polymarket, questioning the companies’ response to incidents of insider trading on the platform.

In a Friday X post, Committee Chair James Comer confirmed reports that he had sent letters to Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan and Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour, asking them for internal records on how the companies were handling insider trading. The Kentucky lawmaker said there were concerns in Congress over elected officials using “basic insider knowledge” to profit off the government’s actions.

“More than 80 suspiciously timed trades were placed ahead of Iran military operations,” said Comer. “Politicians and government officials with inside information are placing bets and taking profits. This insider trading must end.”

Source: James Comer

The “suspiciously timed trades” to which Comer was referring included those from a May 13 New York Times report, detailing incidents of prediction market users betting on Israel’s military actions against Iran, US President Donald Trump announcing a ceasefire in the country’s war with Iran and event contracts related to congressional elections.

Polymarket said in March that it had updated its approach to potential insider trading on the platform, while Kalshi announced in April that it had banned three US politicians for betting on their own races.

Related: Polymarket team says user funds safe as exploit losses climb above $600K

Cointelegraph reached out to Polymarket and Kalshi for a response on the House inquiry but did not receive an immediate response from either company.

US soldier who allegedly profited from Venezuela bet still in court

In April, the US Justice Department announced a criminal indictment against Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a soldier who was involved in the military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Prosecutors alleged that Van Dyke used event contracts on Polymarket related to Maduro’s capture to profit by more than $400,000 using classified information.

Van Dyke pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included commodities fraud and the unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain. He was released on $250,000 bail and limited to traveling between areas of North Carolina, California and New York.

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