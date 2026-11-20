European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde warned Friday that Europe needs common rules for tokenized securities before incompatible standards take hold across trading platforms.

Speaking at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress, Lagarde said blockchain technology lets firms issue, trade and settle securities on a single platform. The global markets for tokenized assets was worth about 23 billion euros in March, five times its size a year earlier, she said.

Europe could build a single market for those assets, Lagarde said, but if platforms adopt different rules as they grow, they may be unable to settle trades with one another. She said lawmakers have a role alongside the ECB.

“Common rules will be needed too, and those lie with legislators,” she said.

The Eurosystem launched Pontes in September, giving financial institutions a way to settle tokenized securities trades in central bank money. Earlier in November, the European Stability Mechanism used Pontes to settle a 1 billion euro (about $1.1 million) digital bond.

Through a second project, Appia, the Eurosystem is working with market participants on common standards for tokenized securities. It plans to publish a blueprint in 2028.

Related: ECB President Christine Lagarde to step down in February 2027