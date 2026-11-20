Bitcoin (BTC) could repeat a pair of bearish moving-average crossovers that preceded its retest of $25,000 in September 2023, according to analyst Keith Alan.

Key points:

Bitcoin’s 21-day simple moving average (SMA) crossed below the 200-day SMA on Thursday. Alan expects the 50-day to cross below the 100-day before the weekly close.

The two crossovers came four days part before the BTC/USD retested $25,000 support in September 2023.

Bitcoin fell to a 20-week low of $61,231 on Friday after Thursday’s tech sell-off on the day of Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut.

Alan says Bitcoin’s crossover pattern “should not be ignored”

New analysis from Keith Alan, cofounder of crypto trading platform Material Indicators, compares this week’s Bitcoin chart with a similar setup in 2023.

On Bitstamp’s BTC/USD daily chart, the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) crossed below its 200-day equivalent on Thursday. The move last occurred in early November 2025, around one month after Bitcoin’s latest all-time high of $126,200, in the early stages of the current bear market. The 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA later that month, forming a conventional death cross.

Alan expects the 50-day SMA to cross below the 100-day SMA by the end of the week.

“We’ve only seen this happen once before in Bitcoin’s history, and it should not be ignored,” he summarized in a post on X.

BTC/USD one-day chart with 21-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The only other time in Bitcoin’s history that the two pairs of moving averages both produced a so-called “death cross” in the same period was between August and September 2023. BTC/USD retested support near $25,000 on Sept. 11.

Alan describes this double bottom as the start of a rally that took Bitcoin to its 2023 high of $44,700 in early December — an increase of 80%.

“One occurrence is by no means a large enough sample to consider a reliable pattern, or expect similar returns/drawdowns, however the timing, placement, and candle characteristics have enough similarities that we can’t ignore it either,” he said.

BTC/USD one-day chart with 21-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

BTC price hits new 20-week low near $61,200

Previously, Cointelegraph reported on Bitcoin losing support at the 200-week SMA for the first time since mid-August. The trend line typically functions as support during bull-market retracements, but it can act as resistance when Bitcoin rebounds from below it.

Related: Institutions pile back into US Bitcoin ETFs in Q3 after selling streak

BTC/USD fell to $61,231 on Friday, its lowest level since July 3, a day after Anthropic’s record IPO and Nasdaq debut. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index finished Thursday’s trading session down 2.25% at 23,879 points, its lowest daily close since April 14.

Anthropic shares traded around $91.50 before Friday’s open. It closed Thursday at $97.17, 20% below the day’s $115 peak.

Nasdaq Composite Index one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView