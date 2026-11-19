Bitcoin shrugged off US tech-stock strength at Thursday’s Wall Street open as markets reacted to Anthropic’s $111.50 debut.

Key points:

Anthropic opens at $111.50 per share on the Nasdaq, 34% above its IPO price of $83, rising as high as $115 before dropping to lows of $95.05.

Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to follow equities’ upside as sell-side pressure kept BTC/USD near four-month lows of $62,000.

Anthropic debut sees share price near 40% gain versus IPO

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD falling to $62,250 as US stock markets headed higher.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Excitement around Anthropic initially fueled 0.6% daily gains for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which subsequently turned red on the day, down 1% at the time of writing. That followed 1.4% daily upside for South Korea’s tech-focused KOSPI Composite Index.

Nasdaq Composite Index one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Trading of the company’s stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT began at $111.50, 34% above its IPO price of $83, reaching a local high of $115 before dropping below the $100 mark amid ongoing volatility.

Anthropic shares one-minute chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Perpetual futures traders on Hyperliquid had already placed fair value at around $103, based on a company valuation of around $1.845 trillion. Reacting, trading resource The Kobeissi Letter noted that the opening had pushed the valuation above $2 trillion, putting it in sixth place among the world’s most valuable public companies.

Previously, Cointelegraph reported on the record-breaking IPO helping to renew market trust in the AI sector amid ongoing uncertainty over Nvidia following the ousting of its CEO Jensen Huang.

“With some of the tumultuous times here for Nvidia, a little bit of that trust has gone away from the retail investor so this is the way people I think are going to express themselves,” J.J. Kinahan, senior vice president of retail and alternative investments at CBOE Global Markets, told CNBC.

In his latest analysis, economist Mohamed El-Erian called the IPO “historic.”

“On the micro side: In five years, it has gone from a startup to one of the world’s most valuable companies. It’s the largest IPO ever. On the macro side: Lots worth monitoring, starting with the flow-of-funds implications,” he summarized.

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