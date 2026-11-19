Tokenized stocks are blockchain-based assets that track the value of publicly traded shares, allowing investors to gain exposure through crypto trading platforms. Their onchain trading volumes do not represent transactions in the underlying shares on traditional stock exchanges.
Take-Two shares on the Nasdaq rose 6.2% to close Wednesday at $216.61, according to Yahoo Finance. Shares gave back some of those gains Thursday, falling 4% to $208 in premarket trading as of 7:02 a.m. ET.
GTA VI, which Citi analyst Jason Bazinet estimated cost about $1.4 billion to make, ends a 13-year wait for a sequel to GTA V. PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox both said it was the most preordered game in the history of their respective stores.
Most of the tokenized TTWO trading was in a Solana-based asset offered by Backpack Securities, a platform operated by crypto exchange Backpack. The token accounted for about $239 million, or 96%, of the day’s trading volume.
Over the past 30 days, tokenized NVDA shares recorded about $2 billion in DEX trading volume, compared with $808.1 million for tokenized TTWO shares.
The GTA VI launch has also attracted crypto scammers. Blockchain security company Blockaid said in a Wednesday X post that it had flagged more than 8,800 GTA-themed tokens on Solana as malicious, suspicious or spam, alongside hundreds of social media posts promoting fake airdrops and preorders.
Separately, four US senators questioned the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday about potential gaps in investor protections and anti-money laundering safeguards under its new tokenized securities exemption.
Related: Fed’s Waller cites Binance hack in warning over tokenized finance