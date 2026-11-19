Tokenized shares of Grand Theft Auto VI publisher Take-Two Interactive recorded nearly three times the trading volume of tokenized Nvidia shares on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) as the blockbuster began its global rollout.

Trading volume for tokenized Take-Two (TTWO) shares surged 578% to $249.5 million on Wednesday, up from $36.8 million a day earlier, according to Token Terminal data. Tokenized Nvidia (NVDA) recorded $88.1 million in DEX volume despite ranking first by market cap at $399.4 million.

The surge made TTWO the most-traded tokenized stock tracked by Token Terminal that day, accounting for roughly 42% of the $590.7 million in DEX volume.

DEX trading volume by reference stock on Wednesday. Source: Token Terminal

Tokenized stocks are blockchain-based assets that track the value of publicly traded shares, allowing investors to gain exposure through crypto trading platforms. Their onchain trading volumes do not represent transactions in the underlying shares on traditional stock exchanges.

Take-Two shares on the Nasdaq rose 6.2% to close Wednesday at $216.61, according to Yahoo Finance. Shares gave back some of those gains Thursday, falling 4% to $208 in premarket trading as of 7:02 a.m. ET.

GTA VI, which Citi analyst Jason Bazinet estimated cost about $1.4 billion to make, ends a 13-year wait for a sequel to GTA V. PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox both said it was the most preordered game in the history of their respective stores.

Backpack leads tokenized TTWO trading

Most of the tokenized TTWO trading was in a Solana-based asset offered by Backpack Securities, a platform operated by crypto exchange Backpack. The token accounted for about $239 million, or 96%, of the day’s trading volume.

Over the past 30 days, tokenized NVDA shares recorded about $2 billion in DEX trading volume, compared with $808.1 million for tokenized TTWO shares.

The GTA VI launch has also attracted crypto scammers. Blockchain security company Blockaid said in a Wednesday X post that it had flagged more than 8,800 GTA-themed tokens on Solana as malicious, suspicious or spam, alongside hundreds of social media posts promoting fake airdrops and preorders.

Separately, four US senators questioned the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday about potential gaps in investor protections and anti-money laundering safeguards under its new tokenized securities exemption.

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