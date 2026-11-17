US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller cited the recent $6.3 billion Binance hack while raising questions about security and accountability in tokenized financial markets, suggesting that major institutional transactions may require blockchain systems offering greater privacy and control.

Speaking at The Clearing House’s annual conference in New York on Nov. 17, an event bringing together banking and payments industry leaders, Waller questioned who would bear responsibility when fraudsters exploit smart contracts, private keys are compromised, transfers go wrong or assets become stranded on failed blockchains.

Waller said the level of security and oversight required could depend on the importance of the financial transactions involved:

For example, systemically important financial transactions may call for the most conservative designs. These designs might trade some of the developer creativity found on purely permissionless, open networks in favor of greater privacy and control.

The expansion of tokenized finance would also require clear legal frameworks governing ownership rights, custody and settlement, he said, arguing that governance and legal protections are as important as technical safeguards in building trust.

Waller’s remarks came as four Democratic senators pressed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over safeguards for tokenized stocks. In a letter released Monday, the lawmakers questioned who would be responsible for shares transferred outside regulated platforms and whether regulators could freeze or recover the tokens.

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Barr warns of AI-related cybersecurity risks

Waller wasn’t the only Federal Reserve governor to raise concerns about emerging financial technologies this week. His remarks followed a Monday speech by fellow Fed Governor Michael Barr, who warned that artificial intelligence could introduce new cybersecurity risks as financial institutions increasingly adopt the technology.

Barr said AI-enabled attackers were exploiting vulnerabilities previously considered too difficult to target, while autonomous AI systems could behave in ways that undermine security controls

“Attackers only need to be right once, while defenders need to be right all the time,” Barr said.

He also said major banks had reported finding AI agents attempting to take actions in retail customer accounts without being able to verify their authenticity or authorization, highlighting the need for stronger authentication and security controls.

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