The United States Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from crypto-focused bank Custodia, effectively ending the bank’s latest legal effort to gain direct access to the Federal Reserve’s payment system.

Custodia is a Wyoming-chartered bank founded by Caitlin Long. The bank has been trying for a Fed master account since 2020, which would allow it to process payments directly without relying on third-party financial institutions.

Now, the Supreme Court’s Monday decision means an earlier ruling allowing the Fed to reject applications from eligible banks will remain in effect.

The case highlights some of the challenges crypto-facing banks face in gaining direct access to the US payment system. Still, even if state-chartered banks qualify for master accounts, the Fed does not have to approve every application.

In a dissent issued in March, US Circuit Judge Timothy Tymkovich criticized the appeals court’s decision to give Federal Reserve banks discretion over master accounts.

“Without a master account, a bank cannot operate in the modern banking system,” Tymkovich wrote, arguing that the ruling effectively gives the Fed the power to override state banking decisions.

A timeline of events

Custodia first sued the Federal Reserve in 2022 after waiting around two years for a decision on its master account application. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City ended up rejecting the request in January 2023, citing concerns about risks linked to the bank’s crypto-focused business model.

In October 2025, a federal appeals court ruled against Custodia, finding that Federal Reserve banks did not have to grant master accounts to every eligible institution.

Related: Crypto among sectors ‘debanked’ by 9 major banks: US regulator

Cointelegraph previously reported that the court declined to reconsider its decision in March. This led Custodia to take its case to the Supreme Court.

The bank’s appeal also received support from the Blockchain Association, which argued that the Fed’s ability to reject applications could weaken the authority of state banking regulators.

Senator Cynthia Lummis and former Senator Patrick Toomey also filed a brief with the Supreme Court in August, supporting Custodia’s appeal.

Today’s decision comes as other crypto-focused banks seek access to the Fed’s payment system. In March, Kraken Financial received approval for a restricted account from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City — the same regional bank that rejected Custodia’s application.

Notably, Kraken’s account was approved for an initial one-year period and allows it to send and receive payments through the Fed’s Fedwire system. However, the account has restrictions and does not offer all the services of a full master account.

Looking ahead, Custodia may still be able to apply for another master account or seek limited access to the Fed’s payment system under a separate proposal.

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