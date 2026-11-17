



Four Democratic senators pressed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to clarify financial crime safeguards under its tokenized stock exemption, warning that tokenized shares bought by verified investors could reach offshore or unverified wallets.

In a letter released Monday, Senators Angela Alsobrooks, Catherine Cortez Masto, Mark Warner and Ruben Gallego questioned how Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer rules apply to tokenized securities venues, which can trade certain US stocks without registering as securities exchanges.

The senators said the SEC’s Sept. 17 Innovation Exemption requires venues to control trading access but does not mandate restrictions on subsequent transfers. They asked who would be responsible for tokens moved outside of regulated platforms and whether the SEC could recover or freeze them.

The lawmakers also questioned issuers’ rights to object, retail investors’ access to best execution protections and custody safeguards. They asked SEC Chair Paul Atkins 13 questions, urging more transparent rulemaking and requesting answers within 30 days.

When announcing the exemption in September, Atkins said federal anti-fraud and anti-manipulation rules would continue to apply in full.

OKXICE, a venture between crypto exchange OKX and New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange, has also faced issuer objections. Its Nov. 5 public notice listed 67 companies that objected to their tokenized shares being traded on the venue.

Backpack wins CFTC approval for blockchain-based derivatives exchange

Separately, crypto exchange Backpack said Monday that it had secured Commodity Futures Trading Commission approval to establish a US derivatives exchange and clearinghouse using blockchain infrastructure, paving the way for leveraged crypto perpetual futures trading.

CFTC Chair Michael Selig said blockchain-based operators must meet the same regulatory standards as traditional firms, including AML, customer protection and market surveillance requirements.

Backpack also has a tokenized equities business, although its latest CFTC approvals concern derivatives rather than the SEC exemption questioned by lawmakers.

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