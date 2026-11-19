Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded from $62,000 on Thursday as US stock futures rose after Anthropic priced its record $81.3 billion IPO.

Key points:

Bitcoin dropped to $62,000 late Wednesday before rebounding to $63,801 on Thursday.

Anthropic priced the largest IPO on record at $83 a share, above its initial range of $70 to $78.

On average, older Bitcoin moved at a lower price than when it last changed hands onchain.

Anthropic’s $81.3 billion IPO tops SpaceX’s record

BTC/USD fell to $62,000 shortly before Wednesday’s daily close, testing the level for the second time this week, TradingView data showed.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Anthropic priced 980 million shares at $83 each on Wednesday, above its initial range of $70 to $78. The $81.3 billion offering surpassed the $75 billion record SpaceX set in June. Anthropic shares are set to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

Nasdaq 100 futures were up about 1.1% early Thursday. In Seoul, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) briefly reached 5,100.

KOSPI one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

“All of us have a sincere conviction that the AI exponential will generate so much value that, in the long run, it will far outweigh any shorter-term economic sacrifices we make as part of our mission,” Anthropic wrote in its founders’ letter.

Bitcoin onchain losses continue to mount

Bitcoin saw modest relief from sell-side pressure during the Asia trading session, returning to circle $63,500.

Related: Here’s what happened in crypto today

Wednesday saw net outflows of $306.5 million from the US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the largest single-day net outflow since Nov. 6, according to Farside Investors.

US spot Bitcoin ETF netflows (screenshot). Source: Farside Investors

Older coins were also moving at a loss, according to an analysis by XWIN Japan published on CryptoQuant.

The analysis tracked Bitcoin that had stayed put for more than 155 days. Over the seven days through Tuesday, those coins moved at prices about 6% lower, on average, than when they last moved.

Bitcoin LTH-SOPR chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Moving Bitcoin between an investor’s own wallets also counts as a transfer, so some of those coins may never have been sold.

Short-term holders also moved coins at a loss. Their ratio fell to 0.955 on Monday, its lowest since February, Cointelegraph previously reported.