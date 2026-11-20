Wallets linked to the Binance hack moved nearly $600 million in Ether over two days, with some of the stolen funds routed through cross-chain swap protocols, according to blockchain analysts.

The attackers moved about $594 million in Ether (ETH) to fresh wallets, $248 million on Thursday and another 197,460 ETH, worth approximately $346 million, on Friday. Attackers routed part of the funds through cross-chain protocols THORChain and Chainflip, according to blockchain data provider Onchain Lens.

About $5 million was routed through Chainflip, while THORChain accounted for most of the cross-chain activity tracked by blockchain analyst SomaXBT, according to estimates he shared in a Friday X response. Onchain analyst Specter also estimated that only a “small portion” of the funds moved through Chainflip, which has said it screens deposits for illicit funds, although it previously acknowledged gaps in those checks.

North Korean hackers have previously used THORChain to launder funds stolen from some of the largest crypto hacks, including the $1.4 billion Bybit hack in February 2025 and the $388 million Bitget hack in September 2026. TRM Labs and Chainalysis have linked the $6.3 billion Binance hack to North Korea-linked hacking group TraderTraitor.

Following the latest transfers, the Binance hackers’ publicly tracked addresses held approximately 224,722 ETH, worth about $394 million, according to blockchain data platform Arkham.

THORChain’s 24-hour swap volume soared to $239 million on Friday, pushing the protocol’s earnings to $243,000, according to THORChain’s dashboard.

Related: Binance hackers move 81% of stolen Solana, route funds via THORChain