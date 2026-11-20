VanEck is cutting ties with Gemini as a custodian across three cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), ending a relationship that began with its first spot Bitcoin ETF.

VanEck notified Gemini on Monday that it would terminate custody and clearing agreements for its Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL) ETFs, according to separate filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday.

The agreements will end “on or about” Feb. 16, 2027, while Coinbase Custody, which already serves the funds, will continue providing custody services.

The move raises questions about Gemini’s position in the US spot crypto ETF market, where Coinbase serves as custodian for many of the largest funds. The filings did not disclose the reasons for the terminations.

VanEck to also end Gemini’s Solana staking arrangement

The termination extends beyond cryptocurrency custody. VanEck’s Solana ETF (VSOL) filing also covers a Gemini staking services agreement, raising questions about how the fund will handle staking after the transition.

Staking allows tokenholders to earn rewards by helping secure a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain such as Solana. For ETFs that stake their holdings, the service can provide an additional source of returns for the fund.

Cointelegraph contacted VanEck and Gemini for comment on the reason for terminating the agreements and the potential impact on the Solana ETF’s staking operations, but had not received a response by publication.

Winklevoss brothers helped pioneer spot Bitcoin ETFs

Gemini’s founders, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, were among the earliest proponents of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, filing to launch the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust in July 2013. US regulators did not approve the first spot Bitcoin ETFs until January 2024, more than a decade after the brothers’ initial filing.

Gemini became the original Bitcoin custodian for VanEck’s spot Bitcoin ETF when the fund launched in January 2024, before VanEck added Coinbase Custody in June that year.

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VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF (HODL) is considerably smaller than the largest US spot Bitcoin funds, holding about $880 million in assets under management, compared with $47.6 billion for BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and $10.6 billion for Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), according to Wallet Pilot data as of Thursday.

Gemini has also provided custody services for crypto ETFs in Canada and Australia. In the US, it continues to serve as a custodian for at least one smaller fund, the 7RCC Spot Bitcoin and Carbon Credit Futures ETF (BTCK), which identified Gemini and BitGo as its Bitcoin custodians in a September 2026 regulatory filing.

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