The US Senate passed legislation Thursday that would prohibit federally regulated prediction markets from offering contracts tied to war, terrorism, assassination and events primarily determined by a person’s death, sending the bill to the House for consideration.

The DEATH BETS Act, introduced by Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff in March, passed by voice vote on Thursday after lawmakers adopted an amendment by unanimous consent. The bill would amend the Commodity Exchange Act to prohibit CFTC-registered exchanges from listing or clearing contracts tied to the specified events.

The legislation also covers contracts referencing US military operations and gives the Commodity Futures Trading Commission authority to identify similar activities that would fall under the ban. Contracts would also be prohibited if, at the time of listing, they are reasonably expected to be settled primarily based on an individual’s death.

The bill was first introduced in March amid insider-trading concerns after six Polymarket traders reportedly earned $1 million betting on the timing of US strikes against Iran. Several wagers were placed just hours before the first reported explosions in Tehran, raising suspicions that traders may have had access to nonpublic information.

When introducing the bill, Schiff warned that allowing traders to profit from violent events could encourage the misuse of classified information, threaten national security and create incentives for violence.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives, where it must pass before being sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

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