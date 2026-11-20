US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $582 million in net outflows on Thursday, led by a record withdrawal from BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

IBIT posted $541 million in outflows on Thursday, its largest single-day withdrawal since launching in January 2024, according to Farside Investors data. The figure surpassed its previous daily record of $528.3 million, set on Jan. 30, 2026.

IBIT shares closed Thursday at $35.08, down 0.8% for the session. The shares have fallen 24.2% over the past month and 29.4% year to date, according to Yahoo Finance.

Thursday marked IBIT’s third consecutive trading day of outflows, totaling nearly $900 million. The latest streak followed a single day of inflows on Monday, which ended 11 straight sessions of withdrawals totaling roughly $2.35 billion.

The selling brought US spot Bitcoin ETFs’ November outflows to $3.47 billion, pushing their 2026 net withdrawals to approximately $3.11 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded at around $61,875 at publishing time, down 3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. The crypto asset was down 9.8% over the past seven days.

The ETF withdrawals coincided with a broader market selloff Thursday, as Anthropic’s highly anticipated stock market debut failed to sustain gains in AI-related stocks, including Nvidia, amid concerns over high valuations and heavy spending on artificial intelligence.

Related: Bitcoin price ignores Anthropic debut as ANT share price dips below $100