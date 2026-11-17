BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) returned to inflows Monday, ending an 11-session outflow streak totaling roughly $2.35 billion.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) attracted $76.5 million on Nov. 16, helping US spot Bitcoin ETFs record $7.9 million in net inflows despite withdrawals from several other funds, according to Farside Investors data.

The inflows came as Bitcoin (BTC) traded near multimonth lows of $64,000, while the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which tracks cryptocurrency market sentiment, fell to 10 out of 100 on Monday, its lowest reading since June 2026.

Nick Pitto, head of marketing at blockchain analytics company CryptoQuant, cautioned against interpreting the inflows as a broader market recovery.

“One day of inflows doesn’t change the picture too much,” Pitto said. He noted that Monday’s inflows recovered only about 3% of IBIT’s withdrawals over the previous 11 sessions, while US Bitcoin ETFs had shed more than 31,000 BTC over the past month.

Source: CryptoQuant

“It’s too early to call this dip buying,” he said, adding: “We’d need to see several days of inflows in a row, and from more funds than just BlackRock’s.”

Monday also marked the deadline for most institutions to file their third-quarter Form 13F disclosures, revealing Bitcoin ETF holdings as of Sept. 30. Several institutions reported increased exposure during the quarter, but Pitto cautioned against linking those holdings to Monday’s inflows.

“ETF buying peaked in August and September. But the filings only show what they held at the end of September, not what they’ve done since. So they may not explain Monday’s inflow,” he said.

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