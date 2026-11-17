“It’s too early to call this dip buying,” he said, adding: “We’d need to see several days of inflows in a row, and from more funds than just BlackRock’s.”
Monday also marked the deadline for most institutions to file their third-quarter Form 13F disclosures, revealing Bitcoin ETF holdings as of Sept. 30. Several institutions reported increased exposure during the quarter, but Pitto cautioned against linking those holdings to Monday’s inflows.
“ETF buying peaked in August and September. But the filings only show what they held at the end of September, not what they’ve done since. So they may not explain Monday’s inflow,” he said.
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