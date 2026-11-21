The European Central Bank (ECB) is seeking financial market participants to help explore tokenized deposits and securities as part of its efforts to build an integrated European financial ecosystem using blockchain technology.

On Friday, the ECB invited industry groups to participate in analytical work and experiments under its Appia initiative, identifying three priority areas, including tokenized deposits and related payments, tokenized securities and shared network governance.

According to the ECB, interested participants must apply as part of a collective initiative comprising independent legal entities rather than individually. Groups can apply for one or more workstreams, with proposals evaluated based on factors including expertise, practical experience, technical readiness and expected contributions.

Applications for the first experimental exercises are due by Dec. 11, while later submissions will be assessed on a rolling basis.

The initiative builds on the Eurosystem’s broader Appia roadmap, which aims to develop a unified European tokenized financial ecosystem anchored in central bank money. The ECB plans to publish a blueprint outlining findings and a proposed framework in 2028.

The invitation comes as ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that Europe risks missing an opportunity to establish an integrated market for tokenized securities if incompatible standards emerge across platforms.

Lagarde urged policymakers to establish common rules to prevent fragmentation as blockchain-based financial infrastructure develops across the region.

Related: ECB warns legislative delays could postpone digital euro launch