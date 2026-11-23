Bitcoin gained as much as 5.4% on Monday as cryptocurrencies and stocks rallied following news that Nvidia had reinstated its founder, Jensen Huang, as CEO.

Key points:

Bitcoin (BTC) hit local highs of $64,505 on Bitstamp following the announcement of Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO.

Nvidia stock surged 35% to highs of $171.50, adding $1 trillion to its market capitalization in a historic move.

BTC price action began to mirror patterns seen in Q3 2023, following a death cross between two moving averages that preceded macro lows of $25,000.



BTC price tags $64,500 during Nvidia reaction

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting local highs of $64,505 on Bitstamp, up more than 17% from a 26-month low seen on Saturday.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

US stocks opened markedly higher, led by Nvidia, which gained as much as 35% to add $1 trillion to its market cap.

Nvidia stock one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The company’s board confirmed Huang’s return shortly before the start of the US trading session, saying the decision was “unanimous.”

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board chair Harvey Jones said in a press release.

The announcement followed comments on Friday by US President Donald Trump, who told reporters that he “would love to see” Huang return. In posts on Truth Social, Trump described the board’s move as an “absolutely great decision.”

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” he added.

“The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security.”

The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index were up 4.8% and 6.8%, respectively, at the time of writing.

A notable exception was Anthropic, whose shares fell 1.7% on the day despite the broader relief that Huang’s return had brought to the AI trade.

Anthropic stock 15-minute chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

BTC price gains 12% from $55K: Three things to know in Bitcoin this week

BTC price upside targets key daily moving averages

The rally in stocks caught crypto short sellers off guard. Data from CoinGlass showed more than $500 million in total liquidations in the four hours leading up to 4:00 p.m. UTC.

Crypto liquidations vs. BTC/USD chart (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

In an analysis posted on X, crypto trader and analyst Michaël Van de Poppe highlighted two trend lines as the next BTC price targets to reclaim: the 21-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMAs), at $69,014 and $72,240, respectively.

“The 200-Day MA would be a 30% rally from the lows and is a very, very likely relief rally resistance,” he forecast.

Cointelegraph previously reported that the two trend lines had formed a “death cross” for the first time since Q3 2023, when a similar pattern preceded macro lows of around $25,000.

BTC/USD one-day chart with 21, 200 SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView