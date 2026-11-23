Michael Saylor’s Strategy bought 457 Bitcoin for $29.6 million last week and spent $211.8 million buying back its STRC preferred shares, more than seven times what it spent on Bitcoin.

The company paid an average of $64,898 per Bitcoin (BTC) in the week ended Sunday, bringing its holdings to 851,305 BTC, according to Monday’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Strategy paid $64.23 billion for those holdings, or an average of $75,446 per Bitcoin.

Strategy raised $176.7 million in net proceeds from sales of its common stock. It used $29.6 million for Bitcoin purchases and $147 million to buy back STRC shares. It funded another $64.8 million in buybacks with cash.

Strategy’s board also raised the limit on preferred stock buybacks from $3 billion to $4 billion, leaving $1.12 billion available for further purchases. The board authorized management to move up to $1 billion out of the reserve it keeps for dividends and interest payments. Strategy can use that cash for other purposes, including buying Bitcoin.

Bitcoin fell to $55,081 on Saturday, its lowest price since September 2024, before rebounding above $61,000 on Monday. Crypto investor Kyle Chassé estimated Saturday that Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings were worth roughly $47 billion, about $17 billion less than the company paid for them.

Related: Why higher rates could slow Bitcoin buying at treasury firms