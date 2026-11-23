More than half the wallets that qualified for Donald Trump’s memecoin dinner on Sunday received TRUMP tokens from crypto exchanges that bar US users, according to analysis from consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

Trump is hosting his second dinner for his top memecoin holders at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, more than a year after an inaugural dinner in May 2025. The dinner offers up to 185 seats based on time-weighted TRUMP holdings.

Public Citizen said it traced 66 of the 130 wallets on the public leaderboard to exchanges including Binance (the global exchange), Bybit and BloFin — which are not permitted to serve US citizens. The list also included 15 of the 29 wallets that qualified for a VIP reception with the president.

“If those bans are enforced, many of the people vying for a seat at the president’s table don’t live in the United States,” said Public Citizen research director Zach Everson.

Trump’s memecoin events have drawn scrutiny over whether foreign buyers can essentially buy access to the president. Democratic lawmakers called on the White House to release the guest list for the first dinner in May 2025, while some joined a protest outside the golf club. They renewed the request again in October.

Who qualified for Trump’s memecoin dinner?

FastX, a Singapore-linked crypto trading platform, was the top-ranked wallet, holding $1.65 million in TRUMP at the time of the snapshot on Nov. 16.

The third highest ranked wallet has been linked to Unitas, a stablecoin issuer run by a British Virgin Islands company, according to Public Citizen.

Morten Christensen, a crypto entrepreneur from the Netherlands and founder and CEO of AirdropAlert, shared a picture from the Trump gala dinner on X. He came 26th with $45,351 in time-weighted TRUMP holdings.

Public Citizen also identified 14 wallets it suspects were controlled by the same person or group. Each received approximately 3,700 TRUMP tokens from Binance in October before being emptied weeks ahead of the cutoff.

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Tron founder Justin Sun, the top-ranked holder at the May 2025 dinner, was expected to skip the event, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Trump is a featured speaker for the event, and guests also include Floyd Mayweather, “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, former NBA player Tristan Thompson and mentalist Lior Suchard.

Trump token down 99% from peak

The gala dinner comes even as the TRUMP token trades 98.8% below its all-time high of $75.35.

Trump held the first dinner for TRUMP holders in May 2025 at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, when the token was trading at $14.43. By the time he held his second memecoin event, a conference and luncheon at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the token had already dropped to $2.88.

As of the time of writing, the TRUMP token is trading at $0.89.

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