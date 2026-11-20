If a supplier wants USDC on a Sunday, an eligible company can now get Circle’s stablecoin directly from DBS.

That gives the bank a conversion option its client might otherwise take to a crypto exchange. If the treasurer needs to move dollars between the company’s Singapore and US accounts that weekend, DBS can also handle that through its new tokenized deposit link with JPMorgan.

Once the company holds USDC, its treasurer can pay the next invoice without involving DBS. For shareholders, the payoff depends on how often that treasurer comes back, what DBS earns when the money moves and how much operating cash the company leaves on deposit.

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The Monetary Authority of Singapore issued 100 million Singapore dollars ($77.6 million) of four-week bills on Nov. 6, and the dealers paid in wholesale Singapore dollar central bank digital currency. Here DBS participated as a securities dealer. MAS plans to expand trials in 2027 to explore how institutions could use the bills as collateral.

DBS’s quarterly results put a figure on the business it has to defend. Transaction services generated a record 268 million Singapore dollars in fees in the third quarter, up 8% from a year earlier, before either November deal.

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