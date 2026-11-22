Crypto exchange Kraken said it would honor trades executed during a sharp selloff across its Canadian-dollar markets that briefly pushed Bitcoin to the equivalent of about $17,000 on Saturday.

In a statement, Kraken said its Canadian-dollar trading pairs experienced heavy selling pressure starting around 20:00 UTC on Friday, causing prices to fall significantly below those on other markets.

The exchange said every order was processed correctly and its security teams found no evidence of a breach or compromised accounts. “Executed trades stand,” Kraken said.

Kraken’s BTC/CAD pair fell to $24,250 Canadian during the 15-minute interval beginning at 08:00 UTC on Saturday, according to exchange trading data.

On Friday, the Bank of Canada’s reference rate showed C$1.4325 per US dollar, putting Bitcoin’s low on Kraken’s Canadian-dollar market at about $16,900. This was about 71% below Bitcoin’s price of around $57,650 on Kraken’s BTC/USD market during the same five-minute interval.

Blockstream CEO Adam Back suggested that a market maker on Kraken’s USD/CAD spot market may have exhausted its funds, causing prices to diverge from broader foreign exchange rates.

Back said arbitrage subsequently spread the pricing distortion to other Canadian-dollar trading pairs. Kraken has not confirmed Back’s proposed explanation.

Cointelegraph reached out to Kraken for comments but did not receive a response before publication.

Related: Bitcoin price drops to $60K as Anthropic drops to $87 in tech sell-off