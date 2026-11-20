Bitcoin fell below $60,000 on Friday for the first time since July, extending its recent losses amid a broader selloff in technology stocks and other risk assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped as low as $58,811 before recovering slightly to trade around $59,503, down 5.6% over the past 24 hours as of 16:52 UTC on Friday, according to CoinGecko data. The cryptocurrency has fallen 13.8% over the past week and nearly 30% over the past month.

Source: CoinGecko

The decline came amid a broader selloff in US equities. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.73%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.44% as of approximately 16:27 UTC on Friday, according to Yahoo Finance.

Shares of Anthropic (ANT), which made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, fell 9.92% to $87.54 as of 16:27 UTC, amid concerns over valuations and spending in the artificial intelligence sector.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $582.3 million in net outflows on Thursday, up from $306.5 million the previous day, according to Farside Investors. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounted for $541.1 million of Thursday’s withdrawals.

AI selloff drives Bitcoin weakness, CoinShares says

Bitcoin’s decline appears to be driven more by the broader selloff in artificial intelligence stocks than by problems specific to the cryptocurrency market, according to James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares.

Butterfill told Cointelegraph that Bitcoin has increasingly traded alongside other liquidity-sensitive growth assets, with deteriorating sentiment toward AI stocks spilling into crypto as investors reduce risk. The prospect of interest rates remaining elevated has made the broader selloff more severe, he added.

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate at 3.75% to 4.00% in October, following a quarter-point increase in September. Traders on Polymarket were pricing in a 94% chance of another rate hike by the Fed’s next policy decision on Dec. 9, as of 17:19 UTC on Friday.

Polymarket traders price in 94% chance of another Fed rate hike in 2026. Source: Polymarket

Despite Bitcoin falling below $60,000, Butterfill said the decline has not fundamentally changed his medium-term outlook.

We have been expecting Bitcoin to trade broadly between $60,000 and $90,000 until there is a meaningful change in liquidity or monetary policy, so a temporary move below the bottom of that range is uncomfortable rather than thesis-changing.

Butterfill said Bitcoin could face further short-term losses if the AI selloff deepens, but should benefit relatively quickly if technology stocks stabilize.

Alexander Blume, founder and CEO of digital asset investment firm Two Prime, told Cointelegraph that macroeconomic instability, interest rates, inflation and a lack of Bitcoin-specific catalysts were contributing to the decline.

However, Blume suggested that selling pressure may be nearing an end.

That being said, I think sellers and leverage liquidations are largely exhausted and would not be surprised for BTC to find a bottom soon.

Magazine: Ethereum’s new DeFi security tool raises questions over censorship