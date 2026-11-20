Bitcoin dropped to $60,000 after Friday’s Wall Street open as crypto markets endured contagion from a fresh rout in tech stocks.

Key points:

Bitcoin failed to recover after hitting new 20-week lows of $60,000 as a tech-stock rout gathered momentum.

Anthropic stock reached lows of $87.27 on Friday as enthusiasm faded over its record IPO.

Analysis warned of multiple macroeconomic headwinds set to keep BTC price strength down going forward.



Nasdaq Composite Index dips to new seven-month low

Data from TradingView showed Bitcoin (BTC) circling $60,000, its lowest levels in 20 weeks.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

US stocks saw continued weakness after reversing during Thursday’s trading session, with Anthropic’s debut on the Nasdaq insufficient to preserve upside momentum. ANT reached highs of $115 before reversing below the $100 mark, falling as low as $87.27 at the time of writing.

Anthropic stock five-minute chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index opened 1.2% lower, reaching 23,517 points — its lowest level since mid-April.

Nasdaq Composite Index one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

In analysis on the day, crypto trading company QCP Capital drew attention to the lack of momentum in tech stocks despite Anthropic’s record IPO.

“Even Anthropic’s blockbuster IPO failed to restore confidence. Despite opening 34% above its offer price, shares faded to close up just 17%, highlighting a market increasingly unwilling to chase AI valuations,” it wrote.

QCP said that financing concerns remained throughout the AI sector in particular, with markets remaining highly sensitive to that topic throughout 2026.

“AI has become more than an equity growth story. It is increasingly a credit and liquidity story,” it continued.

“As infrastructure spending becomes more dependent on debt financing, weaker investor appetite could push borrowing costs higher, tighten financial conditions and trigger broader deleveraging.”

Related: Bitcoin nears repeat of chart pattern that preceded 2023’s $25K retest

Hawkish Fed policy seen holding Bitcoin back

A flight to safety among investors saw stock markets turn lower across the board and US bond yields drop in step. The 10-year yield fell as low as 4.96% on Friday, its lowest level since Nov. 10.

US 10-year bond yield one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A speech by Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller at the 2026 College Fed Challenge in Washington, D.C. delivered no new signals on future policy and resulted in yields reversing as traders focused on existing hawkish cues. Earlier this week, Waller told CNBC that he considered a 50-basis-point interest-rate hike in December necessary — twice the current market expectation of 25 basis points.

In his latest analysis, economist Mohamed El-Erian expressed surprise that yields had not fallen further.

“Reflecting this week’s sharp fall in stocks, where a seventh straight day of S&P 500 losses would mark its longest losing streak since 2020, the yield on the 10-year Treasury has pulled back to 4.97%,” he wrote in a blog post.

“While the direction aligns with conventional correlations, the relatively modest size of this week’s yield move down is less typical.”

S&P 500 one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

QCP, meanwhile, saw Bitcoin price performance improving only from a combination of tech-stock stabilization, reduced volatility in rates and the return of institutional capital.

“Until then, short-covering rallies may struggle to develop into sustained upside, particularly if the Fed remains committed to tightening,” it summarized.