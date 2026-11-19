Rising US interest rates could slow buying by Bitcoin treasury companies long before they have trouble paying their bills.

Strategy raised $244.7 million by selling common stock in the week ended Nov. 15. It spent $206.3 million of the proceeds buying back preferred shares and $33.4 million on 485 BTC.

At the time, its US dollar assets covered more than three years of preferred dividends and debt interest at current payouts. When Treasury bills pay more, investors can demand a higher yield to buy newly issued preferred shares.

For common stock, StoneX analyst Mark Palmer watches how much investors will pay above the value of the Bitcoin each share represents. At a premium, a company can issue stock and buy enough Bitcoin (BTC) to leave shareholders with more BTC per share. However, as that premium narrows, so does the gain.

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