US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $1.79 billion in net outflows last week, their third-largest weekly total since the funds began trading in January 2024.

The record was $2.61 billion in the week ended Feb. 28, 2025, according to SoSoValue data. The week ended June 26 ranked second, with about $2 million more in net outflows than last week, based on the reported daily figures.

Investors withdrew a net $4.34 billion over four consecutive weeks, bringing year-to-date net outflows to roughly $3.8 billion.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest US spot Bitcoin ETF by assets, accounted for $1.37 billion, or about 76% of last week’s net outflows.

On Thursday, IBIT recorded $541.1 million in outflows, surpassing its previous daily high of $528.3 million on Jan. 30.

The fund broke that record again on Friday, with $544.7 million in net outflows, bringing the two-day total to $1.09 billion.

Monthly spot Bitcoin ETF flows. Source: SoSoValue

November net outflows across US spot Bitcoin ETFs reached $4.14 billion through Friday, about 8% below June’s record of $4.51 billion.

Bitcoin fell to just above $55,000 on Saturday, before recovering above $60,000 later that day.

Crypto trader Merlijn The Trader wrote on Sunday that Bitcoin (BTC) had fallen below the lowest band on the Rainbow Chart, a color-coded model that tracks Bitcoin’s long-term price trend.

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