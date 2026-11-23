November net outflows across US spot Bitcoin ETFs reached $4.14 billion through Friday, about 8% below June’s record of $4.51 billion.
Bitcoin fell to just above $55,000 on Saturday, before recovering above $60,000 later that day.
Crypto trader Merlijn The Trader wrote on Sunday that Bitcoin (BTC) had fallen below the lowest band on the Rainbow Chart, a color-coded model that tracks Bitcoin’s long-term price trend.
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