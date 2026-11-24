Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below $60,000 on Tuesday after rallying Monday on news that Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.

Key points:

Bitcoin fell nearly 8% from its intraday high of $64,505 as 24-hour crypto liquidations hit $827 million.

Gold fell 24.6% over the 60 days to Nov. 23, marking its sharpest 60-day decline in 44 years.

Analysis warned that long-term Bitcoin holders selling at a loss could limit future rebounds.

BTC price fails to hold $64,500 rebound

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD falling to $59,380 on Bitstamp, down nearly 8% from its intraday high.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

News of Huang’s return sparked a rally in crypto and stocks at Monday’s Wall Street open, with Nvidia shares rising as much as 35%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed 6.5% higher at 24,089.

On Tuesday, the stock rally spread to Asia, where enthusiasm over the improving prospects of the AI trade spread to Asia, where South Korea’s Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 6.3% after posting its lowest close in 11 months.

KOSPI daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The Kobeissi Letter forecast a “bumpy road” for the sector.

“Over the coming days, there will likely be a ton of political headlines in what has become one of the most pivotal CEO controversies of all time. And, the broader AI trade is still experiencing growing pains as it undergoes a healthy technical correction,” it wrote on X.

“However, we continue to believe that what has materialized over the last few weeks is a mere correction, not the beginning of a prolonged bear market.”

Relief was visible beyond stocks as gold gained as much as 1.6% on Monday, after posting its lowest daily close since September 2025.

XAU/USD one-week chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Gold fell 24.6% in the 60 days to Monday, its steepest 60-day decline since 1982, according to analyst Lukas Kuemmerle. Gold remained 35% below its January all-time high of $5,602 per ounce.

“What we see is a domino effect. A liquidity event that started in AI stocks is pulling cash out of every market, so commodities fall across the board, no matter what their fundamentals say,” he wrote on Monday.

XAU/USD sell-off comparison. Source: Lukas Kuemmerle/Substack

Long-term Bitcoin holders sell at a loss

Bitcoin, meanwhile, failed to hold its own rebound. Crypto liquidated $348 million in long positions and $478 million in short positions over the 24 hours to 8am UTC as markets gyrated, according to CoinGlass.

Related: BTC price gains 12% from $55K: Three things to know in Bitcoin this week

Crypto liquidations vs. BTC/USD chart (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

A contributing analyst at onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant warned that long-term Bitcoin holders selling at a loss could limit future rebounds.

As Bitcoin climbed to $64,500, long-term holders — entities holding a given unit of BTC for at least 155 days — took an average loss of 33%. The cohort’s Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) hit 0.67 after dropping to 0.64 on Friday, its second-lowest reading of 2026.

“Capitulation from long-term holders has historically appeared near local bottoms, but it is a process rather than a single print,” the analyst wrote.

Bitcoin LTH-SOPR chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Cointelegraph previously reported newer Bitcoin investors accoutned for the largest share of realized losses earier in November.