Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, says his firm has trimmed its Bitcoin exposure and is waiting for signs that the sell-off has run its course before it considers buying again.

“We’ve already de-risked out of Bitcoin,” Dale said in an interview with Cointelegraph last week. “Our stress levels are low. We’re just waiting to buy.”

Dale’s comments came just days before Bitcoin fell to a two-year low around $55,100 on Saturday, raising questions about whether Bitcoin has finally found its bottom this cycle.

However, Dale warned that persistently high inflation could prompt further Fed tightening that could drain the liquidity that supports Bitcoin. The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to increase rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting on Dec. 9.

“Bitcoin doesn’t generate earnings. Bitcoin needs liquidity to go up,” he said.

Bitcoin was trading at around $64,000 at the time of the interview. Dale said it could fall another 30% to 40% if the S&P 500’s decline from its Oct. 6 peak reaches 20% by Christmas, which would put it at around $38,400. The S&P500 is currently down 7.4% from that peak.

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Asked when 42 Macro may consider buying Bitcoin again, Dale said the firm will be looking at its own market signals.

“And once we pivot to a risk on market regime, once Bitcoin, the bottoming process concludes and our signals go from bearish right now to neutral or maybe even back to bullish. That’s when you want to buy.”

42 Macro sees a Fed pivot lifting Bitcoin in 2027

Despite near-term caution, Dale expects the conditions to become more favorable for Bitcoin around the middle of 2027, when easing inflation could give the Fed room to shift away from tighter monetary policy.

“So we think 2027 will be a phenomenal year for stocks, gold, Bitcoin,” he said.

Dale said the Fed may need to see second-quarter inflation data before changing course, putting the potential shift in late June or in the first half of the third quarter.

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