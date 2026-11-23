US Commodity Futures Trading Commission staff said Monday that CFTC-regulated derivative exchanges and clearinghouses can count Bitcoin, Ether and payment stablecoins toward meeting their financial resource requirements.

CFTC rules require derivatives exchanges, swap trading venues and clearinghouses to maintain enough financial resources to cover at least 12 months of operating costs on a rolling basis.

The latest staff guidance clarifies that certain crypto assets can count toward part of that requirement, but with a discount to their market value. CFTC staff said they would accept a “haircut” of at least 20% for Bitcoin and Ether and 2% for qualifying payment stablecoins to account for the risk of holding those assets.

The guidance gives CFTC-regulated exchanges and entities more flexibility in how they meet their operating reserve requirements. CFTC-regulated entities include Coinbase Derivatives, Crypto.com’s North American Derivatives Exchange and Bitnomial Exchange, as well as prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket US.

However, they will still need to meet a separate liquidity requirement with assets such as cash or highly liquid securities.

The advisory represents the views of staff at the Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk, and is not considered a formal rule change approved by the Commission.

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