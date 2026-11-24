Bitcoin hardware wallet maker Coinkite has detailed how a security flaw in its Coldcard devices went undetected for more than five years despite several independent security reviews, including those using artificial intelligence (AI).

In a Nov. 23 postmortem report, Coinkite said that while its security checks confirmed the wallets had the correct system for generating secure recovery phrases, the company never verified whether the wallets were actually using it. As a result, a software error caused the wallets to use a weaker system instead, making the recovery phrases easier for hackers to guess.

A Bitcoin hardware wallet is a physical device that stores private keys offline, while a recovery phrase is a series of words that allows users to restore access to their funds if the device is lost or damaged.

Coinkite said at least 15 independent security reviews and research efforts failed to catch the flaw before the thefts began. It added that the weaker system went undetected because the recovery phrases looked normal and could still pass some security tests.

The flaw allowed hackers to steal at least 1,789 Bitcoin (BTC), worth around $114.7 million at the time of the thefts, Galaxy Research reported in August. Coinkite said it fixed the flaw on July 31 and introduced further security measures in August.

What happens next?

The report says that as of Nov. 18, Coinkite had received around 300 loss-related support tickets associated with 242 accounts. The company also said that the actual number of victims was likely higher and that it is still exploring ways to help affected customers but has yet to decide on a compensation plan.

Coinkite said it still does not know who stole the funds or how the hackers found the flaw. The company said law enforcement authorities are also investigating the thefts, and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has opened a separate case.

The company continues to urge affected users to update their software, create new recovery phrases and move their funds to new wallets, warning that software updates cannot make previously affected recovery phrases safe.

Cointelegraph contacted Coinkite for comment on its compensation plans but had not received a response by publication.

Related: Coldcard strengthens seed generation with firmware update