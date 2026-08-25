Source: Alex Thorn
The latest tally draws partly on 221 victim reports covering 790.72 Bitcoin in losses, or 44.2% of the total Galaxy attributed to the hack. The median loss per report was 1.04272 Bitcoin, meaning more than half of the reported cases involved losses exceeding 1 Bitcoin.
The largest stolen holdings remain visible onchain in attacker-controlled addresses. Galaxy has shared the identified attacker addresses with crypto exchanges, compliance companies and law enforcement in hopes that the funds can be frozen if they reach centralized intermediaries.
Related: Coldcard hack losses: How investigators trace stolen Bitcoin