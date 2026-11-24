The Swiss National Bank (SNB), UBS, SIX and other financial institutions announced a study Tuesday into whether a shared ledger could settle domestic and cross-border transactions involving tokenized assets.

Other participants include Zürcher Kantonalbank, PostFinance, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Basler Kantonalbank, Sygnum Bank and settlement platform Seturion, the central bank said in its announcement.

The proposed Swiss Financial Ledger would bring central bank money, commercial bank money and securities onto one platform. Participants will assess the benefits and risks, compare designs and examine how to govern and operate the ledger. The SNB said the study leaves open whether the ledger will launch or the central bank will issue tokenized money to financial institutions.

The initiative is part of the SNB’s Project Helvetia, which explores how to settle tokenized asset transactions in central bank money.

It also builds on Project Agorá, an initiative of the Bank for International Settlements and the Institute of International Finance, which explores whether tokenization can make wholesale cross-border payments faster, cheaper and safer.

Related: UBS partners with five banks for Swiss franc stablecoin sandbox