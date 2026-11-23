Cross River Bank and consumer financing company LendingUSA have launched a Bitcoin-backed lending program offering loans of up to $250,000, allowing eligible borrowers to access funds without selling their Bitcoin holdings.

According to a Monday announcement, borrowers can take out loans ranging from $10,000 to $250,000, using their Bitcoin (BTC) as collateral. They can borrow 30%, 50% or 70% of the value of their coins, depending on the loan terms. Eligible borrowers can either make interest-only payments during the loan term or postpone payments until the loan is due.

However, the loans carry risks if Bitcoin’s price falls. Borrowers could be required to provide additional collateral or repay part of their loans, with pledged Bitcoin subject to liquidation if collateral requirements are not met.

Bitcoin traded at $62,788 as of 4:13 p.m. UTC on Monday, up 3.03% over the past 24 hours but down 28.20% year-to-date, according to TradingView data.

The partnership marks Cross River’s first Bitcoin-backed lending program as a loan originator. Bitcoin pledged as collateral will be held by a qualified third-party custodian throughout the loan term.

Other Bitcoin-backed lenders include Ledn, which has offered crypto-backed loans since 2018, and Coinbase, which introduced Bitcoin-backed loans through Morpho in January 2025. US banks are also involved, including Column N.A., which originates some loans offered through Strike, and Fortis Bank, which participates in commercial lending arrangements with Unchained.