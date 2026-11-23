OKXICE, a joint venture between cryptocurrency exchange OKX and New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), launched a venue Monday for round-the-clock trading of tokenized US securities, with 113 assets set to roll out in stages.

The lineup includes stocks, exchange-traded funds and other exchange-traded products, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph. OKXICE named Coinbase, Circle, Fidelity Investments and Robinhood among the issuers and asset managers taking part.

Before the launch, 67 companies, including Meta, Tesla and Netflix, sought to keep tokenized versions of their shares off the venue.

Each token represents a security entitlement backed one-to-one by an underlying share, OKXICE said. Holders are entitled to dividends and voting rights where applicable.

OKXICE said the venue operates under the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Innovation Exemption. Access is limited to eligible US customers of OKX Inc., who must verify their identity, activate a self-custodial wallet and complete onboarding before trading through the OKX app.

Securitize provides the tokenization infrastructure. Trades use automated market maker pools on Uniswap v4 on X Layer, OKX’s Ethereum layer-2 network. Smart contracts restrict trading and liquidity provision to eligible wallets.

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