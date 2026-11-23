American Bitcoin, the miner co-founded by Eric Trump, said in a securities filing Monday that its subsidiary secured a $150 million revolving credit line from FalconX using some of its Bitcoin as collateral.

The subsidiary, American Bitcoin Operating, signed the agreement Wednesday and had yet to borrow against the credit line as of Monday’s filing.

The company said it could use the funds to expand and cover operating costs without selling Bitcoin. In the third quarter, it sold about 465 Bitcoin (BTC) for $36.3 million to cover operating expenses.

The two-year credit line carries a 5.95% annual fee on borrowed amounts and a separate commitment fee on the unused balance. The borrower must initially pledge $1.43 worth of Bitcoin for every dollar borrowed. FalconX can demand more collateral if its value falls below $1.30 per dollar owed.

CEO Mike Ho said the credit line would let the miner “deploy capital and secure the infrastructure that supports our business, while we stay focused on our long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy.” Eric Trump told investors on the company’s Nov. 4 earnings call that its reserve had surpassed 8,500 BTC.

American Bitcoin (ABTC) shares traded at $3.84 in premarket trading at 11:10 am UTC Monday, up 9.7% from Friday’s $3.50 close, according to Yahoo Finance. American Bitcoin shares were down about 94% from a year earlier, adjusted for July’s 1-for-15 reverse stock split. The company said it carried out the split to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

Related: Trumps’ American Bitcoin reports record BTC output, narrower Q2 loss