US President Donald Trump has again urged Nvidia’s board to rehire co-founder Jensen Huang, days after the chipmaker said it did not intend to reinstate him.

“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.,” Trump wrote in a Monday post on Truth Social.

Trump had already called for Huang’s return on Friday, telling reporters after his trip to Asia that he wanted the former Nvidia chief to “make a big apology and go back.”

Trump’s remarks come after US Treasury Scott Bessent also seemingly softened his earlier calls for the company’s board to implement a “dramatic shake-up” of the company and to look outside for new leadership.

Asked Sunday if Trump’s recent support for Huang contradicted his own call, Bessent declined to say whether Huang should return.

“I think we have to see where the buck stops,” he said, referring to any potential non-compliance with US export controls.

Polymarket shows traders have placed a 37% chance that Huang will rejoin Nvidia by Dec. 31, 2027.

Related: Nvidia shares fall 4% as board reportedly rules out Huang return