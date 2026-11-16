Nvidia’s board is reportedly not considering reinstating co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, despite a growing campaign for his return and public support from US President Donald Trump, as the chipmaker’s shares fell 4.1% on Monday.

The decline came as Bitcoin and US equities faced pressure ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings and following Anthropic’s IPO announcement, adding to nerves around the artificial intelligence sector.

A person familiar with the matter told CNBC that Nvidia’s board was not discussing Huang’s return and remained focused on investigating his conduct. ABC News separately confirmed with a source familiar with the matter that the board was not considering reinstating him as CEO.

Huang resigned last week following reports of extramarital affairs, one of which was with an alleged Chinese spy, with chief financial officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO. Nvidia’s shares have fallen 27% from a month ago.

The report comes despite growing support for his return. A public petition set up last week called “Stand with Jensen” has attracted more than 187,000 signatures, according to its organizers, who list Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney among its supporters.

US President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying Monday he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang return ‌as chief executive officer of Nvidia.

“I would certainly not mind seeing that,” he told reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to China. “He could return. There’s a big group of people that would like him to return.”

Related: Jensen Huang weighs Nvidia comeback days after shock exit: FT