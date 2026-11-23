Critics who say Netflix’s new FTX drama favors Sam Bankman-Fried over Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao have pointed to former US President Barack Obama’s role as an executive producer.

DRW founder Don Wilson said Sunday that Netflix’s FTX drama The Altruists portrayed Bankman-Fried too sympathetically at the expense of Zhao.

In the fourth episode, Zhao’s character urges Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison to give Alameda Research advance access to FTX customers’ orders so it can trade ahead of them.

Series creator Graham Moore identified the scene as fiction in a Friday essay for Vulture. Moore wrote that he believed the pressure the pair faced was real, though “there’s no evidence that CZ ever specifically pressured FTX to front-run.”

Zhao called a clip from the series “complete BS” on Friday, a day after the eight-episode drama premiered. Investment research firm Farside Investors also singled out the front-running scene, saying the show cast Zhao as the villain.

Critics point to the Obamas’ producer credits

Wilson called the clip an “epic fail by Netflix.” In a second post, he cited the former US president’s executive producer credit. Netflix lists both Barack and Michelle Obama as executive producers and names Moore and Jacqueline Hoyt as showrunners.

In a Sunday post on X, an account called StarPlatinum pointed to the Obamas’ producer credits and Bankman-Fried’s donations to Democrats. The post did not offer evidence that the donations influenced the show.

Related: Sam Bankman-Fried wrote to actor portraying him in Netflix series

Bankman-Fried made about $40 million in publicly reported political donations during the 2022 election cycle, mostly to Democratic candidates and groups. Federal prosecutors later said he also used FTX customer funds to make political contributions to candidates from both parties.

What Ellison told the jury about FTX’s collapse

In November 2022, Zhao announced that Binance would sell its holdings of FTT, FTX’s token.

At Bankman-Fried’s 2023 trial, Ellison, Alameda’s former CEO, said she thought Zhao’s announcement “contributed to the situation.” She said FTX collapsed primarily because Alameda could not repay more than $10 billion in FTX customer funds.

Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2024 for orchestrating a fraud that took more than $8 billion from FTX customers.

FTX’s bankruptcy estate sued Binance and Zhao in November 2024, seeking $1.76 billion paid in a 2021 share repurchase. The estate also sought damages over Zhao’s public statements. Binance called the claims “meritless.”

In July, US Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens dismissed the claims over Zhao’s statements because FTX’s own misconduct barred them. She allowed the estate to pursue its separate claim over the buyback.

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