Bitcoin’s Kraken anomalous discount chart produced by Cointelegraph with AI assistance.
Related: Bitcoin price drops to $60K as Anthropic drops to $87 in tech sell-off
Coinbase Institutional’s study of more than 40 exchanges found that weekday spot Bitcoin volumes in 2025 were two to three times weekend volumes. For a desk that divides a sale into smaller orders, the benefit of waiting depends on how quickly buyers replenish the bids and at what price.
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