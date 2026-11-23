A narrow bid-ask spread can conceal the cost of selling 10 Bitcoin. If the best bid covers only part of the order, a desk seeking to sell the full amount immediately must accept lower prices for the balance.

From Friday evening to Saturday morning, 592.24 Bitcoin (BTC) changed hands on Kraken’s Canadian dollar market at an average of 51,886 Canadian dollars per coin. At the Bank of Canada’s Friday exchange rate, the benchmark was CA$82,798 per coin.

The price available to sellers varied even within a single second on Saturday. On the Canadian dollar market, the first of 104 fills fetched CA$31,000 per coin. Across the 10.42 BTC sold, the average was CA$25,505, nearly 18% lower.

Bitcoin’s Kraken anomalous discount chart produced by Cointelegraph with AI assistance.

Related: Bitcoin price drops to $60K as Anthropic drops to $87 in tech sell-off

Coinbase Institutional’s study of more than 40 exchanges found that weekday spot Bitcoin volumes in 2025 were two to three times weekend volumes. For a desk that divides a sale into smaller orders, the benefit of waiting depends on how quickly buyers replenish the bids and at what price.

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