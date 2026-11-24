A lender in Sky Protocol’s stUSDS pool proposed Monday that the project spend $40 million to $50 million of its reserves buying SKY tokens from borrowers to free up funds for depositors who have struggled to withdraw.

Depositors lend USDS, Sky’s dollar-pegged stablecoin, to borrowers who put up staked SKY as collateral. The pool has been at or near full utilization since Nov. 10, leaving depositors reliant on new deposits or loan repayments to withdraw.

The lender, who posts as Conquercube, called for a vote on an over-the-counter buyback. Each sale would use the USDS proceeds to pay down the seller’s loan in the same transaction. Conquercube estimated the buyback could bring utilization down to between 68% and 74%.

Blockchain analytics firm Bitquery found that a wallet linked to Sky co-founder Rune Christensen accounted for 48% of the debt backed by the pool as of Thursday.

Christensen acknowledged Monday that his borrowing contributed to depositors’ difficulty withdrawing. He said he repaid 3 million USDS and still owed about 77 million USDS on loans backed by his staked SKY. To repay the balance, he said he was exploring a direct sale of some of his SKY tokens to institutional investors.

Related: Sky Protocol sees $2 billion in stablecoin withdrawals, disputes illicit fund claims