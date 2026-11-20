Sky Protocol processed more than $2 billion in stablecoin redemptions on Thursday, the same day a CoinDesk investigation linked $518 million in transactions through the protocol to illicit activity.

The withdrawals involved users exchanging Sky’s USDS stablecoin for Circle’s USDC through its Peg Stability Module (PSM), a system that allows users to swap the tokens at a fixed rate.

Sky, which has a total value locked (TVL) of $2.3 billion, said on Friday in a statement that USDS maintained its $1 peg throughout the withdrawals. According to the protocol, the amount of USDC held in the PSM never fell below $800 million and had climbed back above $1.1 billion by Friday.

Sky also challenged the investigation, pointing to a review by Block Analitica, which notably serves as a risk adviser to the Sky ecosystem.

The withdrawals came amid concerns raised by the investigation that Circle could freeze USDC held by Sky, potentially making it harder for users to redeem their stablecoins.

Related: Circle freezes $12.6M of USDC linked to privacy protocol Zama

Sky disputes findings on illicit transactions

CoinDesk’s Nov. 19 report looked at research by blockchain analytics firm Inca Digital, which identified $518 million in transactions involving wallets linked to hackers, sanctioned entities, and other threat actors over a span of five years.

Of that amount, around $101.9 million was linked to North Korean actors, including wallets connected to the February 2025 Bybit hack.

Meanwhile, Block Analitica disputed some parts of the investigation, saying that the $518 million represented less than 0.06% of the more than $960 billion processed through Sky’s peg stability modules.

The firm said about two-thirds of the flagged activity occurred between 2021 and mid-2024 – before Sky introduced its newer LitePSM system.

Block Analitica also questioned the reported links to North Korean threat actors, stating that some wallets were several transactions removed from known addresses and may have belonged to unrelated users.

The firm added that most of the flagged transactions passed through trading services such as 1inch, ParaSwap and MetaMask Swaps, which automatically choose where to route trades.

Sky says reserves remain strong despite withdrawals

The large withdrawals also came amid a sharp drop in the number of USDS tokens in circulation. The supply fell nearly 40% in one day to about 3.2 billion tokens, according to DefiLlama data. However, the stablecoin maintained its $1 value despite the decline.

CoinDesk reported that a wallet linked to crypto exchange Poloniex accounted for a large share of the withdrawals, although it wasn’t clear whether the exchange itself was behind the transactions.

The combined circulating supply of Sky’s USDS and DAI stablecoins fell to $6.11 billion as of Nov. 20, down 37.8% over the past 30 days. Source: Sky Ecosystem Financial Insights

Sky said it held about $9.3 billion in assets backing its stablecoins as of Friday, compared with around $6.11 billion in USDS and DAI in circulation, according to its financial dashboard. The dashboard also showed about $93 million in reserves to help cover potential losses.

Cointelegraph reached out to the Sky Frontier Foundation for comment but had not received a response by publication.

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