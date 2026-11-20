The combined circulating supply of Sky’s USDS and DAI stablecoins fell to $6.11 billion as of Nov. 20, down 37.8% over the past 30 days. Source: Sky Ecosystem Financial Insights
Sky said it held about $9.3 billion in assets backing its stablecoins as of Friday, compared with around $6.11 billion in USDS and DAI in circulation, according to its financial dashboard. The dashboard also showed about $93 million in reserves to help cover potential losses.
Cointelegraph reached out to the Sky Frontier Foundation for comment but had not received a response by publication.
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