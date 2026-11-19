The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued 100 million Singapore dollars ($77.5 million) in tokenized bills on Nov. 6, with banks using wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) to pay for them.

Five banks submitted bids totaling more than twice the amount on offer, MAS said Thursday. The four-week bills mature on Dec. 4.

MAS issued the bills directly on the Singapore Dollar Test Network. That gives borrowers an asset they could pledge as collateral for loans on the network, the central bank said.

Singapore began experimenting with blockchain-based bank payments in 2016. In 2025, banks used the test network and MAS-issued digital currency to settle overnight loans.

MAS now plans to turn the Singapore Dollar Test Network, where the bills were issued, into a settlement system for financial institutions, Managing Director Chia Der Jiun said Thursday at the Singapore FinTech Festival. The network will be renamed SG Digital Ledger.

“As the use of tokenized assets and digital money grows, trusted settlement on CBDC will be needed,” Chia said. “It underpins settlement finality and confidence, especially for large value settlement.”

In 2027, MAS plans to issue more tokenized bills, bring more financial institutions into the trials and expand the bills’ use as collateral.

Related: Singapore advances asset tokenization with new MAS frameworks