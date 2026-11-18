The World Bank Group said Tuesday it would explore using Circle’s USDC stablecoin to get money to borrowing countries faster and at a lower cost.

The group will work with Citi and Circle to see how payments in stablecoins tied to the US dollar could fit into the banking network it already uses to send money abroad, according to a press release.

Circle would provide the tools for USDC (USDC) issuance and transfers, while Citi would connect the project to existing banking networks. The group plans to start with borrowing countries that allow the use of digital assets.

The World Bank is a development bank owned by its member countries. It lends to governments in low- and middle-income countries and gives grants to some of the poorest, helping fund schools, health clinics and clean water systems.

The bank began rolling out blockchain tool FundsChain in 2025 to let project teams and auditors see where the money goes. The bank says the tool now covers more than 350 projects in 96 countries.

The World Bank in 2023 warned that widespread use of stablecoins could displace local money and make it harder for central banks to manage economies.

In June, CGAP, a research group based at the World Bank, examined using stablecoins to deliver humanitarian aid. The report found that stablecoins can make it easier for an aid agency to move money across borders. However, when recipients are paid directly in stablecoins, they may have to pay to convert them to local currency.

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